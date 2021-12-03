Farmington, North high students learn about NSA careers

The National Security Agency (NSA) brought information about career opportunities through a November 19 livestream to cybersecurity classes at Farmington and North Farmington High Schools.

“This is a very interesting career avenue I plan to pursue as well as apply for the high school summer internship opportunity that they have available,” Farmington junior Yatin Bichala said. “I also found it interesting how they explained that there are also other degrees they consider for hiring individuals other than computer science; for instance, he said that a degree in mathematics, engineering, foreign language, and psychology are also good options.”

The NSA is part of the U.S. Department of Defense, serving as a combat support agency. Analysts, linguists, engineers, and other personnel travel to Afghanistan and other hostile areas and provide actionable support to front-line soldiers.

The intelligence community’s primary mission is to collect and convey the essential information that the president and members of the policymaking, law enforcement, and military communities require.

To learn more, visit intelligencecareers.gov/NSA/nsastudents.html.

Reported by Farmington Voice