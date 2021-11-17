Farmington nonprofit SOUL needs Thanksgiving help

Farmington-based Source of Universal Love (S.O.U.L.) will provide meals and other items to families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They’re collecting these items:

Gift cards to Kroger, Target, Aldi, or Meijer ($50 will provide fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner)

Cash contributions so that S.O.U.L. can order prepared meals for those who can’t cook

Turkeys

Cranberry Sauce

Boxed stuffing mix

Canned vegetables

Jars of turkey gravy

Canned yams

You may also contribute any nonperishable foods, paper products, cleaning products, personal hygiene items, dog food, cat food, and cat litter. Also needed are pies, cakes, breads, and cookies.

Distribution takes place on November 21. If you can help with a donation or as a volunteer, call 248-672-0616 or write to soulnonprofitorg@gmail.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice