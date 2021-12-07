Farmington Musicale offers holiday music concert December 12

The Farmington Musicale presents “Sounds of the Holidays” December 12 at the Farmington Community Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

Performers in the 2:30 p.m. concert include Elaine Vermiglio, pianist; Sharon Cardeccia, vocalist; Roy Coloma, pianist; and a guest dancer. Percussionist Brian Golden will accompany musicians with jingle bells and other instruments.

This marks the Musicale’s first concert since the March 2020 pandemic shut-down. The library recommends that everyone in the audience wear a mask.

Reported by Farmington Voice