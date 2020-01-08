Farmington Musicale hosts competition for young musicians

Applications are open for the Farmington Musicale Awards for Musical Excellence Competition, which will be held on Saturday, February 22 at Nardin Park United Methodist Church, 29887 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

Application packets will be distributed during the second week of January to the music departments in all Farmington/Farmington Hills middle and high schools. The form is also available at farmingtonmusicale.com.

Applications must be postmarked by February 8.

The contest is open to students who attend Farmington public or private schools, and to those who live in Farmington or Farmington Hills, but attend school elsewhere. The contest is also open to children or grandchildren of Farmington Musicale members.

Competition categories are: Piano, grades 7-8, 9-10, 11-12; Instrumental, grades 7-8, 9-10, 11-12; Vocal, grades 10-12. Cash awards may be given in each age division and additional special awards may be given to an outstanding performance in each category.

First place winners will perform their winning solos in recital on Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church on Gill Road. All awards will be presented at the recital, which is open to the public and free of charge.

For more information, contact Marla Smith at marla@pharmerjeff.com.