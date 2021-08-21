Farmington Musicale awards Schoolcraft camp scholarship

As part of The Farmington Musicale’s outreach to musical youth, the club gave a full scholarship to Elena Recinto, student of Shelly Torossian, to attend Schoolcraft College Piano Camp.

Farmington Musicale camp scholarship Elena Recinto
Farmington Schools 7th grader Elena Recinto performs during a recital at Schoolcraft College. (contributed)

Recinto, a 7th grader, studies piano and violin. Piano camp met on August 9-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., offering instruction in Music Technology, Choral Singing, Ensemble Coaching, the Great Composers, Music Theory, and Master Classes. The tuition was $360.

Farmington Musicale summer scholarship program
Shelly Torossian, Elena Recinto, and Farmington Musicale scholarship chair Anne Greenstein. (contributed)

Camp staff members include director Michele Mustert. choral director Dr. Jonathan Drake, David Minnick, Agnieszka Zick, and Anchal Somassale.

This piano enrichment program provides an opportunity for piano students to learn skills during the summer to apply when they return to their private lessons. Nineteen students took part in the program.

