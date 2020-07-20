Farmington music school ready to rock ‘n’ roll

A Farmington music schools will reopen on July 20, with a range of health and safety measures that adhere to local and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

“At School of Rock Farmington, the health and safety of our students is our top priority, so we are following all guidelines in order to come back together responsibly and we are excited that our students can once again make music together, in person,” Eric Cojocari, General Manager, said in a press release. “We are so excited that we now have the safeguards in place that allow us to resume our in-person music education programs and hear the music reverberate through our walls again.

The safeguards include:

a 6-foot distance between individuals during scheduled lessons;

group sessions with no more than 6 students;

sanitation of lesson and rehearsal rooms before and after each session;

masks required based on local regulations or preference;

no sharing of instruments or microphones;

hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer encouraged, and

vocalists performing in a separate room or behind a shield

School of Rock Remote, with students video conferencing with their skilled music instructor, will still be available for families that would prefer to continue lessons from home. Cojocari said that summer season group classes will focus on “Epic Albums” – specifically, albums by Carole King, Nirvana, Talking Heads, Funkadelic, Paramore and Deep Purple.

“The kids will be learning about multiple eras and genres of music,” he said.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. For more information, visit locations.schoolofrock.com/farmington.