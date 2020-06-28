Farmington may hire county to process AV ballots

Farmington council members will on Monday consider a contract with Oakland County to process absent voter ballots.

A memo from City Clerk Mary Mullison included with the electronic meeting agenda noted that the city has had trouble finding volunteers to work upcoming elections. Using the county’s high-speed scanners would free up inspectors to work at polling places and save the city about $1,300.

The agreement would only apply to ballots received by 4 p.m. on the day before the election.

Council members will also consider amending the city’s 2019-2020 Brownfield budget to account for a $20,100 contribution to brownfield costs associated with the Maxfield Training Center project.

Learn how to watch, and comment during, the 6:30 p.m. special Zoom meeting here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-June-29,-2020.aspx.

View the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx.