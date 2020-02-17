Farmington may get a new council member on Tuesday

After interviewing nine candidates, Farmington city council members on Tuesday plan to fill a council seat vacant since early January.

Bill Galvin’s resignation was officially accepted on January 6. Officials then had 60 days to appoint a successor. Under the city charter, if they do not appoint by March 6, the city is required to hold a special election.

Also on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda:

Hope for the Day’s 2020 Suicide Prevention & Action Month proclamation

Oakland County Water Resource Commission Corrective Action Plan for the Evergreen Farmington Sewage Disposal

Special Event Applications for the Greater Farmington Founders Festival (July 9-12), and VegMichigan (Sept. 13)

A contract for replacement of about 102 lineal feet of concrete curb on Shiawassee

A grant agreement between the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC) and the cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills, and a n agreement for Arraignment-Only Attorney Services with Oakland County for the MIDC program

n agreement for Arraignment-Only Attorney Services with Oakland County for the MIDC program Final payment to SLC Meter for meter installations

Authorizing HVAC design and inspection services at the DPW building and City Hall

The full agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx