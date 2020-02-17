Farmington may get a new council member on Tuesday

After interviewing nine candidates, Farmington city council members on Tuesday plan to fill a council seat vacant since early January.
Bill Galvin’s resignation was officially accepted on January 6. Officials then had 60 days to appoint a successor. Under the city charter, if they do not appoint by March 6, the city is required to hold a special election.
Also on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda:
- Hope for the Day’s 2020 Suicide Prevention & Action Month proclamation
- Oakland County Water Resource Commission Corrective Action Plan for the Evergreen Farmington Sewage Disposal
- Special Event Applications for the Greater Farmington Founders Festival (July 9-12), and VegMichigan (Sept. 13)
- A contract for replacement of about 102 lineal feet of concrete curb on Shiawassee
- A grant agreement between the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC) and the cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills, and an agreement for Arraignment-Only Attorney Services with Oakland County for the MIDC program
- Final payment to SLC Meter for meter installations
- Authorizing HVAC design and inspection services at the DPW building and City Hall
The full agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx