Farmington marks another record low year for crime

Farmington Public Safety in 2019 saw another year of historically low serious crime rates.

According to the department’s annual report, now available on the city’s website, the 206 Group A crimes in 2019 represent a 21 percent drop from 2018’s record-setting low. Those include serious crimes like murder, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, and arson.

Group B crimes – including (but not limited to) simple assault, forgery, fraud, embezzlement, stolen property, drug and weapons violations – also dropped by 18 percent. After the state’s 2018 legalization of recreational marijuana, drug crimes took a precipitous drop, from 123 to just 10 in 2019.

Group C, which includes minor offenses and calls for service, increased by 24 percent. Public Safety Director Frank Demers said during a May 18 city council meeting that the increase was driven by increased calls for service and medical runs, which jumped from 954 to 1,131.

As a Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) accredited agency since 2018, the department now includes information about citizen contacts, citizen complaints, use of force, and foot and vehicle pursuits.

In 2019, officers saw a five-year high 12,748 contacts with citizens that ranged from making arrests to calming domestic disputes, and fielded two citizen complaints. Officers engaged in seven foot and vehicle pursuits, and used force to subdue suspects 15 times during 606 arrests, a rate slightly less than in 2018.