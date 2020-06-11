Farmington Library sets date for returns, curbside service

Farmington Community Library announced Thursday that patrons may return materials to the Farmington and Farmington Hills buildings starting on June 25.

The libraries at 23500 Liberty St. and 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd. have been closed since mid-March, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. More than 30,000 items remain in circulation; the library has waived overdue fines.

Library Director Riti Grover said in May that patrons would see a phased re-opening; these steps are included in phases two and three of the six-step plan.

An email to patrons explained that items must be returned through outdoor chutes, any time on or after June 25. Materials should dropped one at a time and not packed in plastic or cardboard containers. If the bins are full, patrons should not leave items outside.

Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Items currently checked out are not due back until July 31.

Contactless curbside pick-up is expected to begin on July 6. For more information, visit farmlib.org.