Farmington Library rolls back to curbside service

Farmington Community Library will roll back its phased reopening plan Thursday, closing in-person library service and extending hours for curbside service.

A Tuesday press release noted significant increase in Oakland County COVID-19: “FCL is proactively prioritizing the health and safety of our staff and patrons by temporarily closing in-person library service to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our community.”

For the next three weeks, library services will be limited to curbside pickup, phone and electronic reference, and outdoor drop boxes. Starting Monday, November 23, curbside service will be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Digital options include:

remote library card signup

access to e-books, e-audiobooks, videos, music, and magazine

Gale’s instructor-led online courses in a variety of subjects

BrainFuse personalized tutoring and homework help

virtual programs such as Story Time, ESL Conversation groups, and more are available via Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook Live

Service updates and more information are available at farmlib.org and facebook.com/farmingtoncommunitylibrary.