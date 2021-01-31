Farmington Library reopens doors February 2

Farmington Community Library (FCL) will open its doors February 2 for limited patron visits, while still offering curbside pick-up service.

After closing last March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the system started offering curbside service in July. Buildings re-opened in September with safety restrictions and closed again in November as Oakland County infection rates spiked.

Libraries return to Phase 4 of a six-phase reopening plan on Tuesday. Buildings will be open for 30-minute visits, with computers available by appointment. Study rooms, meeting rooms, and in-person programs won’t return until the next phase of the plan.

Patrons ages five and up must wear face masks. Everyone is asked to maintain six feet of social distance, frequently wash their hands, and stay home if they feel ill.

Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Curbside pickup closes at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Computer access

Patrons can reserve 30-minute computer appointments by calling 248-553-6880 (Farmington Hills) or 248-553-0321 ext. 250 (Farmington). Printing, scanning, copying, and faxing will be available. For safety reasons, staff members cannot offer computer, print, scan, and fax assistance.

A limited number of computers will be available in the Children’s Department at both branches for families with children up to age 17. To make an appointment, call 248-848-4315 (Farmington Hills) or 248-553-0321 ext. 220 (Farmington).