Farmington library paid $63K for media, social consulting

Farmington Community Library (FCL) paid two firms a total of $85,000 over the past year for work that involved organizational, human resources, and media consulting.

Farmington Voice filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in February for invoices from several consulting firms, after officials amended the library’s 2021-2022 budget to include $600,000 in professional services. That’s up from $61,950 in 2019-2020 and $181,764 in 2020-2021.

Between June 2020 and February 2021, trustees authorized more than $230,000 in payments to four firms: Barnes & Thornburg, MCCI (communications consultants), Pepper Consulting, and MBM Technology Solutions.

Pepper Consulting

Trustees originally authorized up to $8,000 for consultant Cynthia Pepper to conduct a community survey and meet with staff and focus groups for a “Service Module Assessment”. The data gathered was to inform the library’s strategic planning process.

The contract was expanded last summer and expected to cost $12,000. By the end of last year, the library had paid Pepper Consulting Group $22,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant in-person interviews did not happen, Pepper told trustees last September. The community survey drew 2,162 responses over a two-week period, from about 90,000 emailed.

After presenting survey results, Pepper proposed a staffing overhaul that reduced 74 job titles to 20 and suggested new job titles that better aligned with duties performed. She also suggested director Riti Grover form a leadership team with staff dedicated to innovation and outreach/marketing, program development, and administration.

According to invoices, Pepper Consulting billed the library for 27.5 days of work, at $800 per day, with a 50 percent “courtesy discount” and a $1,000 “holiday discount” on December’s invoice. Services included:

Survey planning, design, analysis, and presentations

Working with IT to track and deliver survey results

Survey data review and analysis of open-ended responses

Design an organizational structure with reporting relationships

Drafting 20 job specifications, recruitment strategy, and interview questions

Creation of draft salary structures and pay ranges

Media interview discussions

Marketing consultants

MCCI Integrated Marketing (formerly Mort Crim Communications) also provided help with media and communications, starting in August.

FCL paid the firm $63,225, with the last invoice sent January 31. Invoices are much less detailed, but most of the billing was attributed to social media management ($27,000) and media relations ($30,000).

Other budget adjustments

The library’s total 2021 budget now anticipates $6.4 million in spending against more than $6.5 million in revenues.

Amended budget documents show the furlough and staff reductions have saved the library more than $740,000 in wages and benefits for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Unemployment compensation ballooned from $199,620 spent last year to an estimated $379,130.

Budget adjustments included a $160,835 decline in fees, fines, donations, and other revenues; $180,000 of additional spending on building improvements; $105,000 in technology upgrades; and more than $30,000 in COVID-19 expenses.

Last year’s budget recorded a $1,294,301 surplus, with significant savings in employee and building costs after the libraries shut down in March. That’s been whittled down to $166,136 in the 2021 amended budget, leaving a fund balance of $4,178,813.

View the FOIA request documents.

