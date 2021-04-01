Farmington Library investigates EEOC complaint

During a special electronic meeting Wednesday, Farmington Community Library trustees authorized attorney Mike Blum to review a recently filed Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaint.

A motion to engage Foster Swift mentioned an internal investigation conducted Wednesday. Blum will review those results and “conduct further investigation as warranted.”

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website, the commission enforces laws that prohibit discrimination based on someone’s “race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information”. Employers also cannot retaliate over EEO complaints.

The employee was not identified; EEO complaints are confidential.