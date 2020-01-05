Farmington library hosts adult book ‘battle’ for charity

Farmington Community Library has created an adult version of its popular “Battle of the Books” that will benefit local non-profits.

As many as 20 teams will participate in Chapters for Charity, held Friday, February 21, 6:30 p.m., in the Auditorium at the Main Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills. Entry forms and a fee of $5 per team member are due February 18.

Each team of no more than five participants will choose a local or reading-related charity from a list provided by the library. Individuals may choose to play as a team of one, or be part of a team of single players formed the day of the event.

The “pub trivia” style battle will include three rounds of 10 questions, with one final question, based on these five books:

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

by Tayari Jones Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

by Trevor Noah Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH by Robert C. O’Brien

by Robert C. O’Brien They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

by George Takei We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

To learn more and download registration materials, visit farmlib.org/chapters-for-charity/