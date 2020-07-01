Farmington Library curbside pick-up begins Monday

Starting Monday, Farmington Community Library patrons will be able to pick up books the way they’ve been picking up dinner.

Both the Farmington and Farmington Hills buildings will offer curbside service Monday and Tuesday, 1-6 p.m.; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The July 6 move represents the second step in a five-phase re-opening plan designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. (View the plan here.)

The process

The curbside process starts with a notification to pick up materials placed on hold, including interlibrary loan (MeLCAT) materials. To place a hold, log in to polpac.farmlib.org/polaris or call 248-553-0300 during curbside hours.

At the Farmington Hills location, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd., the curbside pickup location is in the circular drive next to the entrance. Once you arrive, text “Here” to 248-534-4811 or use the online curbside communicator. We’ll ask you to provide your name, Library card number, and a description of your vehicle. If you need additional assistance, please call 248-553-6880.

The Farmington location, 23500 Liberty Street, has curbside set up in four parking spots on Liberty Street. Once you arrive, text “Here” to 248-534-4812 or use the online curbside communicator. We’ll ask you to provide your name, Library card number, and a description of your vehicle. If you need additional assistance, please call 248-553-0321 ext. 250.

At both locations, library staff will check out items and bring them to your car. Pop your trunk or roll down your rear window so they can place materials inside your vehicle.

If you’re a walker, just let library staff know that you don’t have a vehicle when you check in at either location, and staff will provide assistance.

No donations, returns curbside

Items will be held for seven days; no appointment is needed to pick them up once you’ve received a notification.

The library is not accepting returns or donated items via curbside pickup, and patrons may not request materials not placed on hold during pick-up.

Need a library card? Sign up here. If you have trouble with the website, send an email to fclcirc@farmlib.org.