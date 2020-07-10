Farmington libraries close due to possible COVID exposure

Just two days after opening for curbside service, both Farmington Community Library buildings closed for deep cleaning, after an employee came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, patrons had, for the first time in almost four months, the opportunity to check out items placed on hold. Buildings were closed in mid-March due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Patrons learned of the July 8-9 closure on Wednesday afternoon. During a Thursday virtual Board of Trustees meeting, President Jim White said the move came out of “an abundance of caution.”

“We shut down the keep staff and patrons safe,” he said. “We still don’t know exactly that the person who was in contact with a confirmed case actually has it.”

Libraries are expected to re-open on Friday. Curbside hours are Monday-Tuesday, 1-6 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn more about the process at farmlib.org.