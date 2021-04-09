Farmington Library board to reschedule meeting

Farmington Community Library trustees suspended their agenda Thursday, after learning that director Riti Grover was unable to attend the 6 p.m. electronic meeting.

Board president Jim White did not give a reason for Grover’s absence. He asked, due to the late notice, that public comment go on as usual.

As with recent meetings, most speakers were critical of Grover, who has been on the job about 15 months. Some, including former trustee Jessica Bomarito, called for her resignation.

“There’s no way forward for this library with the current director, and that’s just the truth of the matter. No one wanted her to succeed more than I did, but she has not stepped up, she has not been a champion for our library,” she said.

Trustee Bill Largent said many of the comments were inaccurate and asked that he and White replay and draft a response to them. He said he was “very disappointed” with Bomarito’s comments.

“You know the situation that Riti was in. You know what she inherited, and you know how hard she worked,” he said.

The balance of the agenda will be moved to a meeting that will likely be scheduled next week. Listen to the April 8 meeting: