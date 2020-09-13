Farmington library board meets Monday, Thursday

Farmington Community Library trustees will hold two electronic meetings this week, on Monday, September 14, and Thursday, September 17.

Monday’s special meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. No agenda was posted as of Sunday evening, but instructions for viewing the meeting and participating in public comment are available at farmlib.org/virtual-board-meeting/.

The board’s regular meeting on Thursday begins at 6 p.m. Instructions and an agenda will likely be posted at farmlib.org closer to the meeting date.