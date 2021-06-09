Farmington Library board holds budget hearing Thursday

Local residents will learn more about the Farmington Community Library’s proposed 2021-2022 budget during a June 10 hearing held via Zoom.
Consultants with Plante Moran will review the numbers during a 6 p.m. hearing. The regular meeting agenda follows and includes:
- an update from MBM Technology Solutions, consultants hired to work on the library’s information technology systems
- approval of 2021-2022 budget
- a salary and merit increase discussion
- reports from the Friends of the Library and the interim director (director Riti Grover remains on administrative leave)
- officer elections
View the full agenda here: history.farmlib.org/library/pdfs/061021agendarev.pdf.
Find information about joining and taking part in the meeting here: farmlib.org/virtual-board-meeting/.