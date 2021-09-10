Farmington library board approves director’s separation agreement

Farmington Community Library trustees on Thursday approved a separation agreement with director Riti Grover, who has been on leave for almost five months.

The vote came after an unexpected closed session added to the board’s regular meeting agenda. Board president Jim White said trustees could not provide any information about the agreement.

Grover’s last day will be September 30. Trustees voted in April to put her on administrative leave after a “no confidence” vote. That became a leave of absence in June.

As previously reported, trustees hired Grover in November 2019 to replace Elyse Streit, who resigned after a year of turmoil and turnover on the board.

Grover started in January 2020; a statewide COVID-19 shut-down closed library doors in mid-March.

About five weeks later, Grover implemented a board-approved furlough that affected 85 percent of staff. Over objections from the public, the furlough remained in place through the fall.

Controversies during Grover’s 21-month tenure included spending thousands of dollars on consultants; concerns about unpaid overtime and eliminating outreach services during the furlough; and placement of a security camera in administrative offices.

Trustees did not discuss the process for hiring a replacement. Long-time FCL librarian Kelley Siegrist has served as interim director in Grover’s absence.