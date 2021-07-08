Farmington library board agenda includes payroll, tech updates

Farmington Community Library board members will hear reports about payroll software and information technology during a July 8 electronic meeting.

ADP started providing payroll and work-at-home time tracking services last August. The contract comes up for renewal next month; trustees will hear an update from the company.

Trustees will also receive an information technology (IT) update. The library recently hired a full-time IT staff member and is wrapping up a contract with MBM Technology Solutions.

Find the agenda and information about attending the meeting at farmlib.org.