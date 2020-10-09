Farmington leaf collection begins November 2

The City of Farmington’s leaf collection program gets underway this year on November 2, with two pick-ups scheduled and a closing date of December 4.

According to the Department of Public Works, the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

Leaves should be raked just to the curb no sooner than 48 hours before pickup, or the piles may cause traffic and/or stormwater drainage problems. Leaves should not be raked into the street. Vehicles must be parked off the street from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on pickup days.

This program is supplemental. During weeks when no pickup is scheduled, place leaves in paper bags or labeled yard waste containers and set them at the curb on your regular trash collection day.

Here’s the leaf collection map; click on the image for a printable version: