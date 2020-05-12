Farmington Indian restaurant gets outdoor seating

In fairly short order, Farmington Planning Commission members on Monday approved a site plan for outdoor seating at Vindu Indian Cuisine Bar & Banquet, 37085 Grand River.

Opened last spring, Vindu is located on the first floor of Freedom Plaza, just east of Halsted Road. Plans call for a seating area that wraps around the northwest corner of the building, with access through the restaurant.

Architect Richard Konik of Siegal/ Tuomaala Associates, Architects & Planners said during the electronic meeting that the area will provide an additional 20-25 seats. It will be enclosed with a fixed, three-foot-high, aluminum fence.

In response to questions from commissionera, owner Venkat Guda said furnishings will be stored inside during the winter months, and servers will pick up trash for disposal inside.

Commissioner Geof Perrot asked about umbrellas or an awning to cut the summer heat. Guda said plans call for umbrellas.

“Our main intention is we want our guests to have a seat outside,” Guda said. “We want them to watch the Grand River traffic and other things.”

They should also have a good view of the sunset, commission chair Kenneth Crutcher added.

Commissioners gave the plan unanimous approval. At the close of the meeting, Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen said with Governor Gretchen Whitmer relaxing restrictions on construction and real estate industries, his department is seeing an uptick in activity.

Plans for a Tropical Smoothie drive-up restaurant in the World Wide Center on Grand River and the Liberty Hill housing development on 10 Mile Road are moving forward, as are some downtown Farmington projects. Pre-construction meetings are being held virtually.

“It may not be ‘business as usual’,” he said, “but it is now business as we need to do it.”