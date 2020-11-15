Farmington Hills Youth Theatre show goes online

The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre program will open its fall show this weekend, but not on a physical stage.

After spring shows “Mamma Mia!” and “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theatre program organizers found “The Show Must Go Online”, which audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. In addition, Facebook users can also take part in watch parties for the Floss Cast – facebook.com/events/987766198377746/, and the Brush Cast – facebook.com/events/359104165394479/.

The story opens as a a frazzled drama teacher sends a video message to her students from her home office, announcing that their production of “Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical” has been canceled. She accidentally leaves the camera running as she receives a phone call from the principal, who tells her that, without the musical, the drama program will be shut down.

Here’s how you can enjoy the online shows:

Purchase your ticket at recreg.fhgov.com/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?primarycode=180420.

Your emailed receipt will include an attached document with the website and unique access code to view the performance.

Each household/email address must purchase their own ticket to access.

The performance will be available to watch anytime between Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 22 at 9 p.m. You will use the same link and access code to enter.

If you are trying to watch a performance with a specific performer in it, be sure to know which cast they are in and purchase your ticket accordingly. There are no refunds or transfers for tickets.