Farmington Hills Youth Theatre sets online auditions

Young people in grades K-8 are invited to audition September 8-9 for “The Show Must Go Online!”, a virtual production from the City of Farmington Hills Youth Theatre program.

Auditions and performances will be conducted online, with shows scheduled November 18-22.

“The Show Must Go Online!” shares the tale of a frazzled drama teacher who sends a video message to her students from her home office, announcing that their production of “Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical” has been canceled.

She tries to hang up, but accidentally leaves the camera running as she receives a phone call from the principal, who tells her that without the musical, the drama program will be shut down. The musical, especially written for online performances, gives every performer a chance to shine.

To register for auditions and view audition materials, visit fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Cultural-Arts/Farmington-Hills-Youth-Theatre.aspx.