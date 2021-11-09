Farmington Hills Youth Theatre presents ‘Descendants’

Being bad has never felt this good! Theatre fans of all ages are invited to take a walk on the wild side with the Farmington Hills Youth Theatre’s presentation of “Disney’s Descendants the Musical”, November 18-21 at The Hawk Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road.

Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies, the brand-new musical comedy features the beloved characters and hit songs from the films.

In the present-day kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains.

Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make – should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Performances are November 18 at 7 p.m., November 19 at 7 p.m., November 20 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and November 21 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Purchase online at fhgov.com/youththeatre or by visiting bit.ly/3CC3GPw.

Reported by Farmington Voice