Farmington Hills Youth Theatre auditions for two shows

Local youth can audition this week and next for the Farmington Hills Youth Theatre’s fall productions of “Disney Descendants the Musical” (grades K-7) and “Mamma Mia!” (grades 8-12).

Open auditions for each production will take place at The Hawk Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd., on:

Wednesday, August 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

Monday, August 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Disney Descendants the Musical

“Disney Descendants: The Musical” features the beloved characters and songs from the Disney Channel original movies. Performances are slated November 18-21.

Mamma Mia!

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, she brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Performances are slated December 2-5.

The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre welcomes newcomers and experienced actors, residents and non-residents of Farmington Hills. Drop in any time during audition hours. Bring a recent photo; the program supplies all other materials.

Learn more at fhgov.com/youththeatre to view the audition flyers, related audition materials, and FAQs.