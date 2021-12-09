Farmington Hills yard waste collection ends next week

Yard waste pickup will end this year in Farmington Hills on regularly scheduled pickup days during the week of December 13-17.

Starting December 20, any accumulated yard waste should be stored until spring pickup resumes during the second full week of April 2022.

Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass, shrub clippings, twigs, and plant materials. You can dispose of yard waste in three ways:

Place yard waste in a trash can (35-gallon size limit) with a yard waste sticker on both sides. Yard waste stickers are available free from City Hall or the Division of Public Works (DPW).

Put yard waste in brown paper yard waste bags. Please do not overstuff bags.

Use a mulching mower and recycle leaves and grass clippings back into the lawn.

Small limbs (six inches in diameter or less) and brush must be tied in bundles that do not exceed four feet in length or weigh more than 60 pounds per bundle. Unbundled brush and large limbs will not be picked up. Brush or twigs placed in cans or bags should not stick out above the top of the container. Large quantities of dirt or sod are also not accepted.

To learn more, call the DPW, 248-871-2850.

Reported by Farmington Voice