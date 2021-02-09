Farmington Hills woman’s home designs get national attention

For years, Liz Kasha has helped family and friends with special events and home decor. Her dream was to eventually turn her passion into a business.

A T-shirt in the window of a Nashville souvenir store gave her the inspiration she needed to finally turn her dream into reality. The T-shirt read, “Country as Cornbread.”

“I snapped a picture of it and it just stuck with me,” the Farmington Hills resident said. “It really sums up the feeling the country lifestyle gives you.”

When she got back home from her trip, she and her husband were hanging lights on their back porch. Afterwards, as she sat watching the sunset and the glow of the porch lights, it came to her.

“Twinkle lights and cornbread,” she said. “It just kind of danced around in my mind…and that’s when I knew it.”

The next morning, she purchased the domain name and set up her website, Instagram and Pinterest handles.

Pandemic? No problem

Kasha launched Twinkle Lights & Cornbread in the fall of 2019. Her plan was to focus on setting up special events, such as weddings and showers, providing home décor design ideas, and helping with home organization.

Once the pandemic hit in early 2020, Kasha didn’t despair. Instead, she turned her focus to home décor design ideas that people can create themselves without leaving their homes.

“I thought, I’m going to…give inspiration to people that love the farmhouse genre,” she said. “I just thought it would be a fun and positive and inspiring way during COVID when so many people were home.”

Designs attract national attention

One of Kasha’s holiday designs caught the attention of Kirkland’s, a national home décor retailer. She tags the company when she posts a design on her Instagram account.

“They reached out to me on my Instagram and left a comment, ‘We love the way you styled this’,” she said. “They have an inspiration section on their website for Christmas and they tagged me and used the photo so people could shop the photo from their website. It was a nice honor that they noticed it.”

Kasha also partnered with an app called “LIKEtoKNOW.it.” The service lets users create an account tied to the user’s Instagram profile. Every time they “like” a photo posted by a partner such as Twinkle Lights & Cornbread (called an “influencer”) on Instagram, they receive an email with a link to purchase the items.

As a result of these partnerships, she has nearly 2,000 followers on her Instagram account and is getting increased traffic on her blog.

“I didn’t expect it, but it’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s been inspiring for me because it’s been a goal of mine (to)…just be able to share my passion with other people. It’s an honor.”

Passion fusion

Kasha graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in journalism and public relations. She currently works as director of marketing and public relations for a financial services company.

“Twinkle Lights & Cornbread fuses so many of my passions,” she said. “I use my PR background, my love for design and décor, even my work building websites.” She also designed her own logo.

Kasha sees opportunity in building a business during a pandemic.

“In the beginning, I just wanted it to be this helpful, inspiration blog and website, and help people out on the weekends with their events,” she said. “Being able to launch it in this digital form was like, whoa, this is cool! That’s definitely a medium I want to continue on that people seem to love. The silver lining of COVID!”