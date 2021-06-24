Farmington Hills woman earns master’s, honors at Harvard

A Farmington Hills woman honored among Oakland County’s 40 under 40 in 2018 has earned a master’s degree in software engineering from Harvard University.

Shantha Kumari Rajendran made the Dean’s list with an overall 3.84 grade point average. She was part of the inaugural First Gen/Next Gen ceremony, which celebrates students who are the first in their families to pursue a degree in the U.S.

While at Harvard, Rajendran was among four speakers to present during a March Women’s Leadership conference. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering and a master’s in management.

With over 15 years of automotive industry experience, Rajendran specializes in Human Machine Interface and works as a Staff System Lead Engineer with Panasonic Automotive.

She holds three patents, including a steering wheel switch that turns off the driver’s wearable device notifications and an “infotainment” unit that can reduce driver fatigue.