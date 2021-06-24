Farmington Hills woman earns master’s, honors at Harvard

A Farmington Hills woman honored among Oakland County’s 40 under 40 in 2018 has earned a master’s degree in software engineering from Harvard University.

Shatha Kumari Rajendran Farmington Hills
Shatha Kumari Rajendran (contributed)

Shantha Kumari Rajendran made the Dean’s list with an overall 3.84 grade point average. She was part of the inaugural First Gen/Next Gen ceremony, which celebrates students who are the first in their families to pursue a degree in the U.S.

While at Harvard, Rajendran was among four speakers to present during a March Women’s Leadership conference. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering and a master’s in management.

With over 15 years of automotive industry experience, Rajendran specializes in Human Machine Interface and works as a Staff System Lead Engineer with Panasonic Automotive.

She holds three patents, including a steering wheel switch that turns off the driver’s wearable device notifications and an “infotainment” unit that can reduce driver fatigue.

