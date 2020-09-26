Farmington Hills woman appointed to state council

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Farmington Hills resident Sheryl A. Stumbaugh to the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council.

The council advocates for people with developmental disabilities to increase access to appropriate treatment, services, and habilitation. Objectives include supporting and encouraging people to take control of their lives through community-wide, results-oriented action; channeling federal funds, in the form of grants, where they can do the most good; and maintaining and financially supporting a very effective system of local networking groups.

Stumbaugh is a social worker with the Beaumont Health Center for Exceptional Families, Oakwood Hospital Teens with Disabilities Leadership Program, and an independent support coordinator with Oakland County Community Living Services. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from Madonna University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan.

Her term begins October 1 and expires September 30, 2024.