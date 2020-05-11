Farmington Hills to stream meetings on YouTube

Farmington Hills city council members have added a YouTube livestream to the channels through which citizens can view their meetings.

That’s among several updates to policies in place since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” Executive Order in March. She recently extended the order through May 28.

As City Hall and other public buildings, except for the Farmington Hills Golf Club, remain closed, the next regular City Council meeting will be held May 11, 7:30 p.m., via teleconference. In addition to the livestream at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, you can listen live on Spectrum Cable Channel 203, and on AT&T Channel 99.

Council meeting video can also be accessed at fhgov.com within a day or two of the meeting.

To learn how you can participate with a public comment, view the agenda at fhgov.com contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420. The agenda includes proclamations recognizing National Public Works Week, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Mental Health Awareness Month, and awarding a contract for the City Hall Campus Parking Lot Replacement Project.

All Special Services classes, activities, and events are suspended through May 28.

While the Farmington Hills Golf Club driving range remains closed, golfers can now use carts, with single riders only, on the course. For more information or tee time reservations, call the Pro Shop at 248-476-5910.

The Building Division has resumed all inspections and will accept permit applications by mail and drop off. Envelopes may be left in the secure, walk-up dropbox/slot on the wall at the south entrance to City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. There’s also a larger bin for larger items, such as plan submittals. To submit large files digitally, contact the Department receiving the files. For additional assistance, call 248-871-2410.