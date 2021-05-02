Farmington Hills to demolish abandoned development

The City of Farmington Hills will soon demolish all but one house under construction in a small, abandoned development at Orchard Lake Road and Springland Street.

S & L Associates received final approvals for the project in 2016. Plans called for four single-story duplex units ranging in size from 2,500 to 2,900 square feet.

In an email, city manager Gary Mekjian said the developer is in bankruptcy and unable to complete the project.

“The City has awarded a contract to a demolition contractor who is in the process of clearing utilities and preparing the site for demolition,” he said. “The units to be demolished were never weatherized and as a result have rot, mildew and other issues making them uninhabitable.”

To pay for the work, the city filed a court order allowing use of cash bonds that were deposited by the developer, Mekjian said.