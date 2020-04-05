Farmington Hills therapist offers online COVID-19 guidance

As Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has spread across the region, so have stress and anxiety about the disease and accompanying social distancing.

Farmington Hills resident Dr. Randy Bruce, a clinical psychologist, has created two videos that address managing anxiety and talking to children about the pandemic. First and foremost, he said, anxiety is normal.

”However, the good news is that we can take matters back into our own hands and increase our feelings of control in our daily lives,” he said.

Bruce offers tips that include making a schedule for each day, starting a home project, taking online music or language lessons, and not watching news all day long.

View the videos on YouTube.com: