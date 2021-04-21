Farmington Hills temple hosts vaccination drive

Anyone age 16 or older may attend a free COVID-19 Vaccination Drive held Sunday, April 25, at Sri Sharadamba Temple, 26325 Halsted, in Farmington Hills.
Menard Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the temple’s community hall. Register at menardpharmacy.com/registration.
Bring the following:
- Proof of ID (preferably a printed copy also)
- If you have it, proof of insurance (preferably a printed copy)
- Required forms from the registration website.
To learn more, call 734-287-3880.