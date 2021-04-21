Farmington Hills temple hosts vaccination drive

Anyone age 16 or older may attend a free COVID-19 Vaccination Drive held Sunday, April 25, at Sri Sharadamba Temple, 26325 Halsted, in Farmington Hills.

Menard Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the temple’s community hall. Register at menardpharmacy.com/registration.

Bring the following:

Proof of ID (preferably a printed copy also)

If you have it, proof of insurance (preferably a printed copy)

Required forms from the registration website.

To learn more, call 734-287-3880.