Farmington Hills temple holds food drive for CARES

Sri Sharadamba Temple in Farmington Hills has launched a Navaratri – Deepavali Food Drive to benefit CARES of Farmington Hills.

Through November 4, collaborating with SewaDiwali (sewadiwali.org), the temple will collect non-perishable, vegetarian food items for the pantry, which serves the cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Redford, Livonia, West Bloomfield, Novi, and Northville.

These items can be dropped off at 26325 Halsted Rd.:

Long grain white rice

Canned Vegetables

Beans/Lentils

Canned Fruit

Oats, Barley, Grains

Chick Peas

Nuts

You can also make a financial donation here: svbfnorth.breezechms.com/form/FoodDrive.

Learn more about the temple at svbfnorth.org.