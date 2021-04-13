Farmington Hills tackles 2021 road, water projects

The City of Farmington Hills has a half dozen road projects in the works this construction season, along with water system improvements.

Director of Public Services Karen Mondora told city council members Monday that 2021 projects will cover 6.5 miles of roadway at a cost of $15.5 million. Here’s the list:

Heritage Hills & Wedgewood Commons, first phase – 14 Mile and Farmington Road: replace the concrete road, curb and gutter

Parkhill Blvd. gravel road conversion – Orchard Lake and 12 Mile Road: asphalt paving and drainage improvements. Consumers Energy is also replacing gas main and service connections to customers.

Indianbrook Subdivision rehab project – west of Halsted, south of 696: road base improvements and asphalt replacement

Warner’s Woodlands & Farmington Gardens – south of M-5, east of Farmington Road: road base improvements and asphalt replacement

11 Mile Road, Middlebelt to Inkster: replacement of two drain culverts, filling in sidewalk gaps on south side of 11 Mile, and road construction (expected completion by October)

Stone Creek and West Lake Subdivision – north of Shiawassee, west of Middlebelt: phase 2 of a road project, south of Fink and north of Shiawassee

In addition, two major water system projects are in the works:

water main replacement in the Richland Gardens subdivision, east of Middlebelt between Shiawassee and M-5, already about 50 percent complete, and

installation of valves on Farmington and Halsted Roads that will allow the city to automatically connect pressure districts during emergencies and reduce drops in water pressure that cause boil water advisories

Mondora said the city shares construction updates via email. Sign up here: fhgov.com/government/news-Information/enews-list-serv.aspx

The Road Commission for Oakland County will work on 12 Mile Road between Farmington and Orchard Lake Roads this season, with construction expected to begin in July. The project involves removing and replacing asphalt, with curb and gutter repairs, Mondora said.

The county will also replace a culvert on Orchard Lake Road over the Rouge River (north of 10 Mile Road) and patch concrete on Orchard Lake Road from 11 Mile to I-696.