Farmington Hills surveys residents for block grant plan

The City of Farmington Hills Community Development Office has launched a Community Needs Survey to identify a list of priorities for eligible Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) activities.

The CDBG program distributes federal funds to states, counties, and cities to support decent housing and a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, primarily for low-to-moderate income residents.

The survey offers an opportunity to prioritize potential use of funds in areas including Homeless/HIV/AIDS, Non-Homeless Special Needs, Rental Housing, Owner Occupied Housing, Public Facilities and Public Services. Results will help determine CDBG funding priorities for the next five years.

The survey is open through January 30 at surveymonkey.com/r/LN6M9ZR.

To learn more, contact Charmaine Kettler-Schmult at ckettler@fhgov.com or 248-871-2543.