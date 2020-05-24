Farmington Hills summer camps still up in the air

The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department has cancelled activities through June, but what’s left of summer remains up in the air.

The department has asked residents to weigh in with a 2-minute survey that asks how comfortable families would be with sending children to camps described in the Summer Activities brochure. The department will make a final decision June 1 about whether to offer the July and August camps.

An email to residents explains the department is “closely following” recommendations and guidelines from the Governor’s office, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Oakland County Health Department regarding COVID-19 precautions:

“We are awaiting further direction from these agencies in order to make appropriate decisions on which activities we will be able to offer this summer.”

Registrations are open for programs scheduled after July 1. Updates will be posted at fhgov.com and on social media. You can also sign up for Special Services Department email updates.