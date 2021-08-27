Farmington Hills student wins Visa scholarship

Lawrence Gilliam from Farmington Hills is among three Michigan students selected for the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program inaugural program.

Gilliam, a University of Detroit-Jesuit graduate, will attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Visa awarded 50 first-year college students around the country with scholarships and mentors throughout their college experience. They’ll take part in the Scholars Summit at Visa’s headquarters in 2022 and receive year-round programming and training aimed at developing their professional and technical skills.

Scholars can take advantage of paid internships. Visa may invite some to join the company full-time after graduation.

“As much as I am thankful and grateful for this life-changing opportunity, I have a lot of responsibility to uphold and value,” Gilliam said. “My aim is to inspire others to apply for this program as they observe the positive impact Visa will make in my life. I look forward to collaborating with my peers in the program and am excited to see what we will accomplish.”

Established in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program includes a $10 million investment over the next five years, a meaningful milestone in Visa’s inclusion and diversity journey to drive lasting positive change.

The program is open to U.S. college-bound Black and African American students. Eligible seniors who are pursuing an education in a business or technology field and intend to enroll as a full-time undergraduate in an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S. can apply for the grant.

Scholars who continue to meet the criteria, remain in good standing, and maintain a minimum of 3.0 GPA at their university will be eligible for annual renewals.