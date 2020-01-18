Farmington Hills spa to offer affordable luxury service

A new Farmington Hills spa expected to open later this month aims to offer luxury spa services, at an affordable price.

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads is the fourth opened by franchisee Sumit Bansal. He also owns 13 Great Clips locations, and says he has enjoyed being in the franchise system since 2005.

When he found Hand and Stone Massage, Bansal said, he saw something special.

“I was just blown away by how amazing their corporate management teams are,” he said. “It’s one big, happy family, the company is run so amazingly.”

Hand and Stone Massage keeps costs down by offering memberships; a variety of massage and facial services start at $59.99.

Bansal said the success of the business is based in great customer service and “the happiness of the clients.” He chose the Farmington Hills location, in a strip center with neighboring residential homes, for a number of reasons.

“We know the residents of Farmington HIlls are very health conscious,” he said. “We are right in the middle of a busy area, and we are very good partners with Orangetheory Fitness (located next door). We share a lot of customers.”

Bansal said that customers can walk in seven days a week and enjoy being pampered. The spa will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

“When people are looking for relaxation, it’s hard to schedule days in advance,” he said. “Fifty percent of our business is same day.”

Hand and Stone Massage’s tentative opening date is January 25, and the spa is hiring massage therapists, aestheticians, and front desk help. To learn more, visit handandstone.com or call 248-907-1130.