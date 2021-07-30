Farmington Hills softball tourney aids suicide prevention

A Farmington area softball tournament and picnic held August 7 will support a nonprofit that works to prevent suicide.

Put together a team and play or watch a day of softball at Founders Sports Park, 35500 W. Eight Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Activities will include police and fire truck tours, a bounce house, and concessions.

The event benefits Farmington SAFE (Suicide Awareness for Everyone) and the Graham E. Smith Memorial Fund. The organizations host community events and presentations around the topics of mental health and suicide.

Download a flyer and team registration form at fhgov.com/Government/News-Information/Latest-News/Softball-Tournament-to-Benefit-SAFE.aspx, or call 248-699-6700.