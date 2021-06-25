Farmington, Hills Simple Recycling collection returns

With the return of Simple Recycling, Farmington area residents can once again dispose of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, and other household items.

The company, which partners with RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County), has made a few changes to its service:

Residents no longer need to wait for their regular trash day. Schedule an appointment at rrasoc.org or simplerecycling.com, or call 866-835-5068. The company will send a reminder email the day before pickup.

While cities have a stock of orange Simple Recycling bags, you can leave items out in any waterproof bag or box. Clearly mark them “Simple Recycling”.

Place your bags or boxes on the front porch or in front of your garage door by 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day.

Visit rrrasoc.org/recycling/clothingandtextile for a complete list of acceptable items.