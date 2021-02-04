Farmington Hills seniors look forward to 2nd COVID dose

Residents of Brookdale Farmington Hills senior living community will breath a little easier next week, as they receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sales and marketing director Rebecca Holmes said the 140 residents, ages 62 and older, have mostly been isolated since the pandemic hit last March. Outings were discontinued, a congregate dining room closed, and even family members couldn’t visit.

“One of the main reasons people move is that socialization aspect,” Holmes said. “Sometimes, it was just (staff) seeing them every day to take temperatures. We were delivering three meals a day.”

Sharing meals is a big part of life at Brookdale. Dinner seating is assigned, and table mates often become close friends. Residents also missed on-site musicians and entertainers, but staff tried to fill the gap with COVID-safe activities.

“For Grandparents Day, grandchildren did video tributes. We showed it to them and recorded their reactions,” Holmes said. “It was really touching.”

Over the last six weeks, residents have been able to mask up and get out of their apartments. Small group activities for fewer than 10 people have resumed.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, at least 28 days apart. Holmes said everyone is looking forward to having a little more freedom after their second vaccinations.

“It’s been stressful,” she said. “I think some of those fears will be lifted… It’s exciting to get back to some normalcy.”