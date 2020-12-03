Farmington Hills senior program offers shredding and more

While programs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults will offer some December activities.

Shredding for Adults 50 & Better

Bring up to four paper grocery bags of documents to be shredded free of charge in the Costick Center parking lot, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., on Tuesday, December 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Drive up only, and do not bring magazines, junk mail or trash. This event is sponsored by Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County.

Senior Open Swim

Time slots of 30 minutes or one hour are available, by reservation only, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; and Wednesdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Call 248-473-1811 Monday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. to make your reservation. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass – $15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass – $31.50/$49.50.