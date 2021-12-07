Farmington Hills seeks sustainability committee volunteers

Local residents have a new volunteer opportunity in the City of Farmington Hills Innovation, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Committee (IEESC).

The IEESC will research, study, and report to the mayor and council on innovative programs that will promote environmental sustainability, and look for public/private partnerships and possible sources of funding.

Eleven regular members will include Farmington Hills and Farmington residents, local business representatives, an environmentalist, a utility company representative, a member of the City’s Economic Development Corporation, and a student representative. The committee will also have three alternate members.

To apply or for more information, write to cmo@fhgov.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice