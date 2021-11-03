Farmington Hills returns familiar faces, renews public safety millage

Farmington Hills voters returned some familiar faces to city council during Tuesday’s local elections.

Incumbents Valerie Knol and Michael Bridges each earned another four-year term. Bridges was first elected in 2008; Knol, in 2013.

Randy Bruce took the third seat, returning after a two-year absence. He served on council for 16 years before leaving to run in the 2020 Democratic state house primary.

Mayor Vicki Barnett sailed into a second term. First elected to council in 1995, she won mayoral terms in 2003, 2005, and 2019. She also served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives, from 2009 to 2014.

Voters overwhelmingly renewed a 1.7 mill levy that will fund the Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments over the next 10 years. The measure cruised to passage with more than 75 percent of the vote.

Farmington Hills saw a light, 24 percent voter turnout, with five precincts under 20 percent. Only precincts 3, 12, and 14 cracked 30 percent.

Here’s a look at the unofficial vote totals:

City Council

Jon Aldred – 5113

Michael Bridges – 7824

Randy Bruce – 7029

Valerie Knol – 9899

Jacob Kovacs – 4040

Matt Strickfaden – 5736

Mayor

Vicki Barnett – 11,640

Gina Phillips – 3,329

Public Safety Millage

Yes – 11,523

No – 3,779

View complete results and find out how your precinct voted on Oakland County’s website.

Reported by Joni Hubred