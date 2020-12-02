Farmington Hills restaurant launches ‘Frontline Meal Fund’

On Wednesday, thanks to a donor, The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen in Farmington Hills delivered food to more than 200 workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

With cases rising – more than 1,150 across Farmington and Farmington Hills over the past 30 days – owners Matt Lange and Amy Jean Thompson said they’ve talked with customers who want to help.

“We’ve been thinking, and have a way you can not only help us to stay open with work, but also help these frontline workers,” the couple wrote in a social media post.

Through the Frontline Meal Fund, Ideal Bite will take donations to provide meals that may include sandwiches, salads, soups, fruit, desserts, and even some menu items, for those putting in long and exhausting hours. You can drop off donations of cash or Ideal Bite gift certificates at 25938 Middlebelt Rd., call 248-516-5225 to give by credit card, or send through Paypal to amyjean@idealbitecatering.com. Include a note designating the Frontline Meal Fund.

You can also suggest recipients who would welcome a meal. Write to amyjean@idealbitecatering.com with the name of the business/facility, a decision-making contact person and their phone and/or email address, and number of meals needed.

To learn more, follow The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen on social media or call 248-516-5225.